$358.85 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will report $358.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.14 million and the lowest is $348.56 million. National Instruments reported sales of $367.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 205,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

