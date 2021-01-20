36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Up 76%

Shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) shot up 76% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $5.65. 5,062,865 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 873% from the average session volume of 520,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The firm has a market cap of $211.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 26.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

36Kr Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

