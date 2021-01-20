3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Up 9.7%

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shot up 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $30.99. 15,670,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 45,430,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDD. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,868 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 150,427 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

