$4.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to report sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.93 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $15.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $18.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.7% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $78.29 and a 1 year high of $178.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.99.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.