462,400 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 462,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,593,000. Delta Air Lines makes up about 2.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at $10,876,651.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.