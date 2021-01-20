$5.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post $5.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.59 billion and the lowest is $5.52 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year sales of $19.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $19.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

NYSE WHR opened at $198.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.86. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $207.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 39,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.45, for a total value of $7,985,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,546,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,791,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,407,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 230.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,161,000 after buying an additional 1,080,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 982,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,729,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

