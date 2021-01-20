50,625 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 196,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 220,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $54.35.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,062 shares of company stock worth $3,364,445 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

