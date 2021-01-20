$510.95 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report $510.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $486.80 million to $528.55 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $555.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

