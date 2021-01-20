51,400 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Purchased by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,000. Zillow Group makes up about 0.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 38,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total value of $3,963,952.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,165.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $137,063.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 981 shares in the company, valued at $87,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,271 shares of company stock worth $80,619,720 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

NASDAQ Z opened at $143.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $149.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

