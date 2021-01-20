$6.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce sales of $6.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.79 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $25.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.33 billion to $27.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.75 and a 200 day moving average of $238.41. The stock has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after purchasing an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Amgen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after purchasing an additional 397,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.