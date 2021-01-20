$60.23 Million in Sales Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will report sales of $60.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.90 million. Central Pacific Financial reported sales of $57.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $238.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $239.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $234.03 million, with estimates ranging from $233.26 million to $234.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,093,000 after acquiring an additional 43,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 167,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPF opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

