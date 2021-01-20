$61.88 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report sales of $61.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.19 billion. McKesson reported sales of $59.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $239.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.89 billion to $240.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $250.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.40 billion to $254.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.21 and its 200-day moving average is $161.45. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $112.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.