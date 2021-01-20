$636.22 Million in Sales Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will report sales of $636.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $643.36 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $581.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $145,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,064,153.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,079 shares of company stock worth $3,812,981. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $168.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.44 and a 200 day moving average of $139.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

