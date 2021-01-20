$659.21 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $659.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.05 million and the highest is $663.54 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $646.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 167,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $387.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $389.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

