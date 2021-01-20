$659.21 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post $659.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $654.05 million and the highest is $663.54 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $646.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.07. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 167,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $387.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $389.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.