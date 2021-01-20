$664.58 Million in Sales Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) will announce sales of $664.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $664.26 million to $664.90 million. Formula One Group posted sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.12 million.

FWONK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

