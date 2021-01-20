68,806 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000. Unilever comprises approximately 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth about $647,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 35.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Unilever by 24.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Unilever by 8.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

