71,212 Shares in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.05% of SVMK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483 in the last ninety days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

