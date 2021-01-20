74,048 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Accolade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $49,651,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $35,879,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter worth $24,255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $23,073,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $13,858,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.42.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

