$765.30 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post sales of $765.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $741.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $824.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AYI. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth $50,257,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 606.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 505,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,689,000 after acquiring an additional 433,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Acuity Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,851,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $272,961,000 after acquiring an additional 355,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Acuity Brands by 109.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,736,000 after acquiring an additional 320,784 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 118.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI opened at $117.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

