835,789 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Purchased by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 835,789 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,976,000. Tapestry accounts for 1.1% of Columbus Circle Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Columbus Circle Investors owned 0.30% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,275 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 39,126 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,511 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TPR opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.61.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

