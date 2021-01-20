89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Insider Sells $148,120.00 in Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 217,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,060. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $419.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in 89bio by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in 89bio by 299.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in 89bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

