$9.65 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report $9.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $9.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $42.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.97 billion to $42.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.44 billion to $40.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.87 by $6.21. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $69,804,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 324.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,944,000 after purchasing an additional 182,302 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.