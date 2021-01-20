$983.79 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post sales of $983.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $987.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $981.00 million. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $816.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.94.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $364.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of -117.44 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $375.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.66.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,658,614.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,656 shares of company stock valued at $51,353,212. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,102,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.