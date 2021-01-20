9F (NASDAQ:JFU) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.43. 1,858,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,223,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

Get 9F alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 9F stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, online wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.