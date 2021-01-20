AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AA plc (AA.L) (LON:AA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 73.40 ($0.96).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AA plc (AA.L) to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

AA stock remained flat at $GBX 34.80 ($0.45) during trading on Wednesday. 4,501,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,427. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.83. The company has a market capitalization of £217.17 million and a P/E ratio of 2.97. AA plc has a twelve month low of GBX 13.32 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 56.44 ($0.74).

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

