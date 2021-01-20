Aave Price Hits $176.83 on Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $176.83 or 0.00524549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $648.06 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00057957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.52 or 0.03834216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave's total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,260,160 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

