Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $9.32 million and $25.40 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00540171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.03918642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

GHST is a token. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 23,740,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,740,659 tokens. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.