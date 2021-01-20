Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME) Trading 4.5% Higher

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 130,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 118,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (AME.V) (CVE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as focuses on the contiguous Nev-Lorraine claims.

