AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 10.5% Higher

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) traded up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.32 and last traded at $49.08. 1,250,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,374,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

