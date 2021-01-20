Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Down 7% on Insider Selling

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) was down 7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 5,166,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,628,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Specifically, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,517 shares of company stock worth $630,764 over the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABEO has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $196.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.92.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

