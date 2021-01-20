Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS.L) (LON:AAS) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.00

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS.L) (LON:AAS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 1,190 ($15.55), with a volume of 20320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,045.71. The company has a market cap of £377.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.64.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (AAS.L) Company Profile (LON:AAS)

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

