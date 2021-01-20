Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:AXAS) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 298,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 315,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.96). Abraxas Petroleum had a negative net margin of 313.53% and a negative return on equity of 61.90%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 470.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 422,874 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,290,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 308,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth $89,000.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

