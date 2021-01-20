Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) rose 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 143,057 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 129,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $659.91 million, a PE ratio of 61.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software makes up approximately 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Absolute Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

