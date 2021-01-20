Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj Sells 6,274 Shares

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $717,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.49. 937,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,711. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $114.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.25.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $158.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Acacia Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,257,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,123,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 180,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 109,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

ACIA has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.