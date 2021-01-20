Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Sells $301,091.64 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $301,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. 930,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $114.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,114.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

