Acamar Partners Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $12.89. Approximately 3,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 6,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 465,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,657,000.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

