Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 38,580,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 86,185,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

