Accuray (ARAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $434.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

In other Accuray news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $32,172.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,626 shares of company stock valued at $170,153 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

