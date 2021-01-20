Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Trading Up 13%

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares were up 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 2,795,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,004,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $491.05 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,012.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Suzanne C. Winter sold 23,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $71,694.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 351,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,805.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,626 shares of company stock valued at $170,153. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Accuray by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Accuray by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Accuray by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Accuray by 267.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Accuray by 107.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

