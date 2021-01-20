AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) rose 13% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 23,752,469 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 10,075,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $212.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.16.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 801,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 570.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134,588 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 110,087 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 271.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

