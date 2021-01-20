Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Trading Up 12.5%

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 4,984,385 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,050,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACER shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). On average, analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 91,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

