Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.73

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 175376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.
The firm has a market cap of $858.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.
About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.
