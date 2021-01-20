Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.73

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 175376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $858.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

