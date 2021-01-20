ACON S2 Acquisition (OTCMKTS:STWOU) Trading Down 0.4%

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:STWOU)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.04 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 65,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 18,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,503,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,004,000.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.