Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $47,314.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,872.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,324.47 or 0.03798027 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00421647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.80 or 0.01416005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.58 or 0.00569450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00435125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.08 or 0.00275527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00022253 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.