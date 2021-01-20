Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Trading Up 8.7%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.30 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 609,804 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 404,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,386,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,913,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.