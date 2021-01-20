Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.78

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th.

In other news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 5,228 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $89,503.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,109.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 40.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 172,078 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 179,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,409 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

