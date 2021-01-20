Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Francis Lo Sells 2,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $133,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francis Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $95,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.86. 543,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,454. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,571,000 after purchasing an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,825,000 after purchasing an additional 589,563 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,024,000 after purchasing an additional 575,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,087,000 after purchasing an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 878.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 493,526 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

