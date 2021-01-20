Add.xyz (PLT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $470,007.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market capitalization of $701,061.15 and approximately $470,007.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00540171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,375.15 or 0.03918642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Add.xyz Token Profile

Add.xyz is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 107,790,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 tokens. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

Add.xyz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.