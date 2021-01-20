Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 1,511 Shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 152,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 13,679 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $2,961,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,461,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,620.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wabtec from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Shares of WAB stock opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Wabtec Co. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $84.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabtec Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Wabtec Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

