Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 8,608 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 22.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 37.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 24.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTR opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 314.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

